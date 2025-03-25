Can You Identify Suspect in Wichita Falls Copper Wire Theft?

If you know the identity of the suspect who recently attempted to steal copper wire from a lot in Wichita Falls, Crime Stoppers would love to hear from you.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 7, at approximately 8:00 am. The unknown suspect was caught on camera removing the wiring from a structure located at 1500 E. Fort Worth Street. The suspect was last seen in the 1600 block of Conkling Drive.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

