Wichita Falls Police Searching for Suspect in Motorcycle Theft

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspect in a recent motorcycle theft.

The homeowner at 2932 Blankenship called the police after an unidentified white male pushed a motorcycle into his driveway and asked if he could leave it there temporarily, claiming it had mechanical issues. Upon arrival, police discovered the motorcycle had been stolen from the residence at 4313 Rhea Road.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

