Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Alerts Community to Scam

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers has taken to social media to warn the public about a new scam.

Scammers have been calling area residents and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest, demanding payment via gift card to take care of it. Asking for payment via gift card is a glaring red flag, as no legitimate law enforcement agency would ask for payment via gift card.

If this happens to you, hang up immediately and contact the Wichita Falls Police Department front desk at 940-761-7792.

If you happen to know who is behind the scam calls, you could earn a cash reward.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

