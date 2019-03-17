WFFD Responds to Two Structural Fires Early Saturday

Gord Horne

The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two fires in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The first fire was reported at around 1:20 am at the Midtown Manor apartments at 400 Burnett. According to a report from KFDX, firefighters arrived at the fifth-floor apartment and found the body of a 57-year-old female in a hallway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found fire damage to a sofa bed and fire had damaged the living room area.

The rest of the apartment suffered extensive smoke damage. The exact cause has not been determined and the identity of the deceased woman was not released. No other injuries were reported.