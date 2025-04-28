Wichita Falls, Texas Is a ‘Hot Spot’ For Tornadoes Today

Those of us here in the Wichita Falls area need to have a severe weather plan in place today. An AI model shared on Facebook has us smack dab in the area with a 5% probability of an evening tornado.

The good news is that it’s only a 5% probability, rather than something like 90%. The bad news is that there’s still a chance of a tornado developing in the area tonight.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes, there’s also a moderate risk of flash floods in Wichita Falls and much of the surrounding area over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman.

Those of us from this neck of the woods are no strangers to severe weather. That said, it never hurts to go back over your plan. Texas Ready has some excellent tips to prepare for a tornado, as well as the signs to look for when a tornado watch is issued for your area.

It’s been an active severe weather season so far, and we’re just barely getting started. I know all of us around here like to go outside and see for ourselves when the sky starts to darken. Please be safe and take warnings seriously.

