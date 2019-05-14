Wichita Falls Housing Authority and WFISD to Host Young Adult Job Fair

The Wichita Falls Independent School District and Wichita Falls Housing Authority are joining forces to help young adults find summer jobs.

The 2019 Young Adult Job Fair will take place at Hirschi High School on Thursday, May 16 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Multiple businesses will be on hand for the occasion and there will also be volunteer opportunities available for those interested.

The job fair is free to attend and open to everyone ages 14 – 20, however, parents are requested to accompany those under the age of 17.