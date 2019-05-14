Wichita Falls Police to Offer Active Shooter Class for Citizens

The WFPD is set to host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training.

The class will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:00 pm at the Public Safety Training Center, which is located at 710 Flood St.

The CRASE course provides citizens with strategies, guidance and a proven plan to survive in the event of an active shooter situation.

The course will also cover the latest Texas State gun ownership laws.

The class is free and open to everyone, but is limited to the first 50 registrants. To register, fill out the form at this location .