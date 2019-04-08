Watch Molly Schuyler Chug Two Gallons of Canola Oil in Just Over a Minute

Competitive Eater and former Wichita Falls resident Molly Schuyler is back at it.

After hitting 50,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, Molly decided to celebrate by consuming 50,000 calories in one sitting.

Since it’s almost impossible to eat that much food in one sitting, she decided to drink two gallons of canola oil, which came out to be 66,560 calories.

She accomplished the feat by pouring the oil into nine big cups. She then proceeded to drink every single one of them in one minute and six seconds.

How she kept from throwing that stuff right back up is beyond me, because I got nauseous just watching. Then again, you’re not gonna catch me drinking so much as a teaspoon of canola oil.