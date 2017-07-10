Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Shooting Roman Candles at Police Officers

Thankfully, this guy was shooting fireworks and not a gun.

The fireworks in Wichita Falls did not end on the Fourth of July. This past Friday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 4300 block of Faith Road. Police were called about a disturbance and when they showed up they could hear shouting coming from the residence. Jose Martinez was in the residence and when he saw cops he started cursing at them.

That is not where it ended. Jose then went and grabbed some roman candles. I assume he had saved from the recent holiday. He then lit those bad boys, opened his screen door and started shooting them at officers. One of them actually hit an officer in the face. Jose was eventually tased by police and taken into custody.

He was charged with Assault on a Public Servant. I think he also needs to be charged with deploying fireworks in city limits.