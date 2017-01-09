Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Sunday Stand-off with Police, SWAT

Wichita Falls Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a stabbing on Sunday morning that turned into a brief standoff with SWAT.

At around 11:30 am Sunday, police responded to a call about a stabbing in the 2400 block of Missile Road, near Sheppard AFB. Police found a man who had been stabbed in the back. The unidentified victim was transported to Untied Regional for treatment.

44 year old Cuong Huy Nguyen was identified as the suspect. He refused to come out of the home an SWAT was called into action. Nguyen was taken to United Regional for treatment of what police believe were self-inflicted wounds.

After treatment Nguyen was taken to the Wichita County Jail. Nguyen was booked on charges of assault family violence. No bond was set as of Sunday night.