Wichita Falls Man Arrested For Firing Guns in City Limits

Take note: If you have a warrant out for your arrest, it’s probably not a good idea to do things that attract police to yourself.

KAUZ reports that a 21-year-old Wichita Falls man was arrested Sunday night after a 9-1-1 call about gunshots. Police arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Harding Street to find a group of people leaving the home. The group was detained and a search of the backyard turned up some spent shell casings.

Arturo Quinones told officers he had been firing off a couple of pistols in the backyard. He told the police he thought the home was outside the city limits, however, the 1500 block of Harding is well within the city limits. Officers also learned that Quinones had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Quinones remained in the Wichita County Jail on Monday morning, charged with 'discharge firearm in certain municipalities'. His bond is set at $500.