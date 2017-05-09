Wichita Falls Man Jailed for Assault on Girlfriend

A 44-year-old Wichita Falls man is behind bars, charged with assault and burglary.

Wichita Falls Police were called to the Fas-Pac in the 1200 block of Central Freeway at around 8 am on May 8 th . When officers arrived, witnesses said Reginald Pope had been involved in an altercation with his girlfriend at the store.

Officers went to the woman’s house in the 1300 block of Central Freeway to check on her welfare. Officers found Pope inside and found the woman to have marks on her neck and a cut on her right hand. The victim told officers that she had been in the bathroom putting on makeup when she heard the front door open and assumed with was her boyfriend. She said Pope entered the bathroom and began to argue with her about her new boyfriend.

The victim said Pope wrapped his arm around her neck and started choking her while dragging her out of the bathroom and into the living room. She says Pope then threw her on the couch, jumped on top of her and began punching her in the head and face. Pope took her cell phone in an attempt to prevent her from calling for help.

The victim tried to get up but was kicked by Pope. She says it was around that time that they heard officers coming up the stairs and Pope stopped the assault and told her to be quiet.

Pope is in the Wichita County Jail, charged with burglary of a habitation, assault family violence and interference with an emergency telephone call. No bonds have been set on any of the charges as of noon Tuesday.