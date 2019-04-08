Just a heads up if you see stories flying around about free breakfast, this is not for our area.

Hey guys, I have seen A LOT of people sharing a story over the weekend about free breakfast this week for students taking the STAAR test. You can find stories about Houston , San Antonio and Dallas area McDonald's doing this free breakfast. I decided to call every McDonald's in Wichita Falls this morning and they told me they're not a part of this promotion.

I just don't want you going to McDonald's before taking the kid to school for a free breakfast and you just get a confused look on your face. Remember though to grab some breakfast before taking your test this week kids.

I have some advice for any kids taking the STAAR this week. Get a good night's sleep, wear something comfortable to school, and just relax. I know a lot of people put a lot of pressure on these tests. Sit back, do your best, and you will knock it out of the park.