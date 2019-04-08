Wichita Falls’ McDonald’s Not Doing Free Breakfast for STAAR Testing Week
Just a heads up if you see stories flying around about free breakfast, this is not for our area.
Hey guys, I have seen A LOT of people sharing a story over the weekend about free breakfast this week for students taking the STAAR test. You can find stories about Houston, San Antonio and Dallas area McDonald's doing this free breakfast. I decided to call every McDonald's in Wichita Falls this morning and they told me they're not a part of this promotion.
I just don't want you going to McDonald's before taking the kid to school for a free breakfast and you just get a confused look on your face. Remember though to grab some breakfast before taking your test this week kids.
I have some advice for any kids taking the STAAR this week. Get a good night's sleep, wear something comfortable to school, and just relax. I know a lot of people put a lot of pressure on these tests. Sit back, do your best, and you will knock it out of the park.