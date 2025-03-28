Video Shows Catastrophic Flooding in South Texas

Torrential rains led to flash flooding in South Texas on Thursday (March 27). City of Alamo Fire Chief RC Flores told KRGV over 50 water rescues were conducted by emergency crews in Hidalgo County. The video below shows abandoned vehicles submerged in floodwaters in McAllen, the largest city in Hidalgo County.

Water rescues were also conducted in neighboring Cameron County, according to AccuWeather.

Many people don’t realize that flash flooding causes more deaths than any other storm-related event. According to the National Weather Service, this is because many people underestimate the power of water.

People often think they can safely drive through floodwaters only to quickly become overwhelmed. A vehicle can be hard to control in as little as six inches of water. Most vehicles can be swept away by 18-24 inches of water.

Always remember the adage “turn around, don’t drown.” It just might save your life.

