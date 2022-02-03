Because every city could use a few more citizen cops, the Wichita Falls Police Department is taking applications for its upcoming Citizen Police Academy.

I’m about halfway tempted to sign up for that thing. Mostly because I really want to fire an automatic weapon, but also because it teaches you some pretty handy skills if you find yourself in a tense situation.

Here’s the skinny. The WFPD only offers the course two times a year. You’ll spend three hours in class on one evening per week for 11-13 weeks. You must be at least 18 or older to attend.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the aforementioned automatic weapons training, you’ll get to know what it feels like to get behind the wheel in a police car. I, for one, have always wanted to know what it feels like to induce off-the-chart anxiety in someone after trailing them for a half a mile before finally turning on the ol’ lights.

Hell, you’ll even get to suit up and participate in “Shoot Don’t Shoot” where you have to make split-second decisions. I have a feeling I wouldn’t do so well in that drill thanks to my happy trigger finger.

Some other fun activities you can look forward to are watching drug dogs in action, tackling an obstacle course, learning from officers from Crime Scene Investigation, the SWAT team, patrol and more.

If this sounds like something you would be into, get your application in ASAP at this location. The Academy starts March 7, 2022.

For more info, contact Officer Jeff Hughes at jeff.hughes@wfpd.net.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 28, 2022