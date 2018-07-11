Wichita Falls Police Catch Three Car Burglars in the Act

Wichita Falls police arrested three individuals early Wednesday morning after catching them in the act of burglarizing vehicles in the Faith Village area.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the area of Rhea Rd and Gossett Dr at about 2:00 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Altima parked facing the wrong way on the side of the street in the 2900 block of Gossett Dr. At that point police say they saw a white male exit the vehicle's passenger side and began checking door handles of parked cars. The suspect then got back into the Nissan and it drove off toward Rhea Rd.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle and saw two different Visa credit cards with two different names on them lying on the floorboard of the car. According to police, the cards did not belong to the occupants of the vehicle. After a search of the suspect vehicle, police say they found a pink purse in the back seat that had a United States passport inside. The passport did not belong to any of the three suspects inside the vehicle, making it a total of three victims. Police also found marijuana inside the car.

Two of the three victims were located by police and they confirmed that their vehicles had been broken into and that the property found inside the suspect vehicle belonged to them.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Nianicole Spence, 18 and the two passengers were identified as Angel Medina, 20 and Taylor Buttler, 17.

All three suspects were taken to the Wichita County jail and charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying material. Butler was also charged with possession of marijuana as she claimed ownership of the drug.