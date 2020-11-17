Wichita Falls Police Department Hiring Police Officer Trainees

If you’ve ever wanted to explore a career in law enforcement, the Wichita Falls Police Department has an excellent opportunity for you.

The WFPD is currently looking for new recruits between the ages of 21-44. The position offers competitive pay and benefits.

Interested? Here’s how to apply:

Fill out the application found here.

Once your application has been successfully submitted, download and print out the WFPD Personal History Statement Packet found at this location.

Fill out the Personal History Statement Packet completely and follow all instructions.

Bring your COMPLETED Personal History Statement Packet with you on testing day (TBD).

It’s important to note that you are required to have your completed Personal History Statement Packet on testing day in order to be considered for employment.

Visit wfpd.net/hire for more information.

For any additional questions call 940-720-5059.