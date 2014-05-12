Wichita Falls Police Investigate Apparent Suicide

Wichita Falls Police were called to check on the welfare of an individual at a home in the 200 block of E. Wichita shortly after 2 pm Monday.

Officers arrived at the home at approximately 2:11 pm and discovered a deceased male. According to WFPD Public Information Office Brandie Banda, the death does appear at this time to be a suicide.

Officers and investigators remain on the scene as of 3 pm. The man's identity has not yet been released. News Talk 1290 will bring you further details as they become available.