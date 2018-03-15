Wichita Falls Police Officer Has Close Call with Suspect’s Knife

A Wichita Falls woman remains behind bars Thursday night after throwing a knife at a police officer.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of 10 th Street Wednesday morning. A man told officers that his girlfriend was ‘tearing the apartment up’ and had locked herself in a bedroom. The woman reportedly came out of the room, slashing arm and ran out the front door. The officer ordered the woman to drop the knife, but instead, she turned and threw the knife, which logged in a door near the officers head.

27-year-old Kimberly Dawn Barclay was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Her bond was set at $20,000.