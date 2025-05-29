Here’s yet another Wichita Falls scam to be on the lookout for.

Don’t get me wrong, I realize scams have been around since the dawn of time, but it feels like I’m writing about a new scam circulating in the area about once or twice a month anymore. They typically involve scammers posing as the police, but this time they’re posing as the City of Wichita Falls government.

Watch Out: Fake “City Survey” Text Messages

Potential victims have been getting text messages asking them to complete a “quick local Wichita Falls issues survey” with a link to click for the “survey.” Do not click the link. The city will never send you a random text message asking for your feedback.

This Scam Isn’t Just in Wichita Falls

It’s important to note that this scam is not limited to Wichita Falls. A couple of the people commenting on the post on Facebook said they had received the same text message, but for Windthorst.

Spread the Word: Help Protect Our Community

So, help get the word out about the scam. Chances are that folks in the surrounding area will be getting the text in the near future.

