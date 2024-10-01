Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Theft of Classic Vehicle

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community to bring a stolen vehicle back to its owner.

The 1965 Black Ford Falcon pictured was stolen sometime between Monday, September 2, and Tuesday, September 3 from the 2900 block of Featherston.

The vehicle’s caretaker last saw the vehicle on September 2 at around 11:00 am. The vehicle was gone when the caretaker returned at 10:15 am on September 3.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

