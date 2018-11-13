Wichita Falls Woman Arrested at Ex-Boyfriends’ Home

KAUZ reports that a 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman was arrested Monday night after she tried to break into her ex-boyfriends’ home.

Officers found Meredith Rebekah Allen outside the man’s home in the 3400 block of Grant. Allen was holding her arm and told officers that the man assaulted her. The man told officers that he and Allen had recently broken up, but she showed up at the home and knocked on the door. When he answered, he asked her to leave, but she tried to force her way in, and at that point he tried to push her out. The man told officers that Allen had never lived in the home with him.

Allen was booked into the Wichita County Jail early Tuesday and remains held on a $10,000 bond.