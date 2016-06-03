Wichita Falls Woman Trades Baby for Drugs, Police Say

No arrest has been made as of yet, but a Wichita Falls infant is now in the custody of Child Protective Services after police say the mother had traded the baby for drugs.

According to TRN , Wichita Falls Police received a call on Thursday afternoon about a child abandonment. The woman told them that a few days before, a friend had asked her to watch her baby. She returned after four days and took the child back. The caller had then heard the baby had been left at a crack house and traded for drugs.

The caller then tracked the baby down to a house on the 500 block of Bonner Street where a man told her that the trade had happened. According to KFDX , the man willingly returned the baby to the caller. She then took the baby back to her house in the 1800 block of Wilson and called the police.

Police say the baby appeared to be around six weeks old and described its condition as 'failing to thrive.' After being taken to the hospital the infant was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.