What in the World is the Texas Testicle Festival?

With a name like that, you're a little curious.

So I like to keep an eye on what's going on throughout our state. Of course with a headline like, come to the first ever Texas Testicle Festival. I had to check it out. It looks like this weekend over in Fredericksburg, Texas they will be hosting this event. I'll be honest, it's exactly what it sounds like.

via GIPHY

Eight hours of you eating testicles from all sorts of animals. It will include turkey, lamb and veal testicles. Enjoy them battered, fried and grilled up for your testicle craving tummy. Don't worry, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, artisan pizzas, gourmet hot dogs and pork ribs will also be available.

via GIPHY

The event will also include lawn games, a full bar, live music and a small petting zoo for kids. Yes, bring the kiddos to the testicle festival. I have the majority of a six-year-old, so I would be saying testicle festival all day if I was there.

via GIPHY

"This event is just to celebrate the testicle festivals that happen nationwide," Joe Bachmeier, an organizer with the event said. "We think its a really fun event people will enjoy. Plus, it's at a really cool venue." Tickets start at $5 and go up to $35. If you want more information, you can get tickets on their website. If you want to go, it's happening this Saturday (January 18th).