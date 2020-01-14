Dry January Not Working Out As Well As Many Had Hoped

Did you sign yourself up for the Dry January challenge? A lot of people decided they'd had enough alcohol over the holidays and made the New Year's Resolution to abstain from drinking for the entire month of January.

According to a YouGov study of people in Great Britain, just a couple weeks into the month and the results aren't looking all that good. As early as one week nearly a third of those who said they wouldn't touch alcohol for a month had already broken their promise. In fact, 16% had already taken a sip by the third day of the new year. Of those who slipped, most are still making an effort to cut back on consumption while about one in twenty say they've abandoned the idea entirely.

The results varied by age group with 16% of the 18 to 24-year-old participants already breaking their resolutions for the year compared to only 7% of those 55 and older.

The survey wasn't really clear as to whether the older generation is better at sticking to the plan, or maybe they're just better at knowing what not to resolve.