What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

PJ Masks Live, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast, Overnight Gaming and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 16 - Sunday, January 19.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, January 16

Earth Rocks!

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

Leadership Wichita Falls Meet & Greet

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

NorthLight Exhibit Opening Reception

Time: 5:30-7:30pm

Friday, January 17

Compassion Sisters

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Overnight Gaming

Time: 9:00pm-9:00am | Price: $25

Ross Shifflett and Special Guests in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $5-$7

Saturday, January 18

Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast

Time: 7:30am-12:00pm

BoxCar Drive-In

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Weekend Workshops at the WFMA

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

PJ Masks Live!

Time: 2:00-4:00pm

Absolute Wellness Smoothie Tasting

Time: 4:00-5:00pm

Sunday, January 19

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

