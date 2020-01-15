What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
PJ Masks Live, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast, Overnight Gaming and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 16 - Sunday, January 19.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 16
Earth Rocks!
Time: 4:00-6:00pm
Leadership Wichita Falls Meet & Greet
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
NorthLight Exhibit Opening Reception
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Friday, January 17
Compassion Sisters
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Overnight Gaming
Time: 9:00pm-9:00am | Price: $25
Ross Shifflett and Special Guests in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $5-$7
Saturday, January 18
Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast
Time: 7:30am-12:00pm
BoxCar Drive-In
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Weekend Workshops at the WFMA
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
PJ Masks Live!
Time: 2:00-4:00pm
Absolute Wellness Smoothie Tasting
Time: 4:00-5:00pm
Sunday, January 19
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!