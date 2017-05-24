Over One Hundred Pounds of Marijuana Seized on Hwy 287

It's pretty crazy about the amount of drug busts on Highway 287 . Also pretty crazy how many drugs travel through our neck of the woods. The latest one happened in Childress County and it was a big one. The 2007 Lexus was driven by Juan Pone Mora of Green Bay.

In the trunk of Juan's car, he had several packages of marijuana and some cannabis oil. Police believe the drugs were headed to Dallas. If these hit the street, authorities estimate the drugs had a value of over six hundred thousand dollars. Juan was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He has since bonded from the Childress County Jail.