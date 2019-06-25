A Biker Eludes Cops…and Then Crashes Into Cop Car

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned fail video?

Apparently, folks in Allentown, Pennsylvania are having to put up with dirt bike and ATV riders cruising busy streets, often times on the wrong side of the road, playing chicken with oncoming traffic, running red lights and just being a pain in the ass in general.

Karma struck back on June 23 when a rider who was taunting the police by riding a wheelie on the street in front of an officer ran head first into a parked police cruiser, sending the rider over the handlebars and crashing to the street.

Serves ‘em right!