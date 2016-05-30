UPDATE: The Wichita County Sheriff's office has identified the deceased man as 27-year-old Dwayne Darrish Graham of California. Graham was involved in a traffic accident that occurred across the street from the rodeo grounds. Graham crashed his vehicle into a tree and left the vehicle before deputies could arrive. Graham's body has been sent to the Southwest Institute for Forensic Science for autopsy.

Original story (Sunday, May 29)

Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a deceased male at the Mounted Patrol Arena on FM 369 Sunday morning.

At approximately 11 am, deputies found the body of a black male, estimated to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s, near the outdoor dance area of the arena. Deputies from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation team and Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene.

Judge Judy Baker pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. News Talk 1290 will bring you more details as they become available.