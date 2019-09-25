Buc-ee’s Named Best Gas Station Coffee in the Country

Do you know what sucks? More than half of the country can't get it.

So let's get these awards straight. Best bathrooms in the country, some of the cheapest gas in the country, best gas station in the country, one is home the world's largest car wash, and now the best gas station coffee.

If you have Buc-ee's, why? The only reason can be is that you don't live near one and you're just jealous. The website known as GasBuddy recently did a poll for National Coffee Day to find the best gas station coffee. Over two million votes came in and Buc-ee's came in at number one. Congratulations to them and another award can be added to the list.