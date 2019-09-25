What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Comedy Night Out, Fall Wine Fest, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, September 29.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, September 26

Girlfriend's Wine Club

Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Friday, September 27

Quilting in the Falls

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6

Josh Ward Band

Time: 8:00pm-2:00am | Price: $12

Comedy Night Out

Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $10

James Cook in Concert With the Zack Crow Band

Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Saturday, September 28

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Time: 8:00am-10:30am

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Work Day

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Quilting in the Falls

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5-$6

Fall Wine Fest

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert

Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Yo Soy: An Exploration of Identity

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

1st Annual Lantern Festival

Time: 6:00-1:00pm

Sean Snyder hosts a Singer/Songwriter Song Swap

Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Sunday, September 29

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Miracle on South Division Street - Auditions - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-3:30pm

Learn2CreateIt

Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!