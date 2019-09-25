What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Comedy Night Out, Fall Wine Fest, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, September 29.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, September 26
Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm
Friday, September 27
Quilting in the Falls
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6
Josh Ward Band
Time: 8:00pm-2:00am | Price: $12
Comedy Night Out
Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $10
James Cook in Concert With the Zack Crow Band
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Saturday, September 28
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Time: 8:00am-10:30am
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Work Day
Time: 9:00am-1:00pm
Quilting in the Falls
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5-$6
Fall Wine Fest
Time: 9:00am-1:00pm
Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
Yo Soy: An Exploration of Identity
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
1st Annual Lantern Festival
Time: 6:00-1:00pm
Sean Snyder hosts a Singer/Songwriter Song Swap
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Sunday, September 29
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Miracle on South Division Street - Auditions - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-3:30pm
Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!