What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Comedy Night Out, Fall Wine Fest, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, September 29.

Thursday, September 26

Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Friday, September 27

Quilting in the Falls
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6

Josh Ward Band
Time: 8:00pm-2:00am | Price: $12

Comedy Night Out
Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $10

James Cook in Concert With the Zack Crow Band
Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Saturday, September 28

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Time: 8:00am-10:30am

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Work Day
Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Quilting in the Falls
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5-$6

Fall Wine Fest
Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Yo Soy: An Exploration of Identity
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

1st Annual Lantern Festival
Time: 6:00-1:00pm

Sean Snyder hosts a Singer/Songwriter Song Swap
Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Sunday, September 29

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Miracle on South Division Street - Auditions - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-3:30pm

Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60

