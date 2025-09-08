Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary.

At around 7:45 pm on Thursday, August 14, the suspect smashed the window of a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Sheppard Access Road. Multiple items, including cash, were stolen from the vehicle. An unidentified black male was seen on video using the victim’s credit card.

If you know the identity of the man in the photos below, you could earn a cash reward. Reference case #25-080744 when providing information on the crime.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

