Online Child Predator Sting Lands 10 Wichita Falls Area Men in Jail

A joint sting operation involving Texas DPS, several local law enforcement agencies, and the FBI targeting online child predators has landed ten Wichita Falls area suspects in the Wichita County jail this past weekend.

The following four individuals are facing charges of compelling prostitution with a child under 18:

26-year-old Gregory Deshawn Mayo; 39-year-old Brian Deon Kornegay; 24-year-old Rowdy Otto Raschke; 19-year-old Matthew Aaron Lopez

These six individuals are facing charges of online solicitation of a minor:

25-year-old Cameron Travis Lynn; 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Arismendez; 54-year-old Leland Girard Baldwin; 69-year-old Edward Collins Lawrence; 24-year-old Blake Lee Pendley; 35-year-old Marcos Magdaleno; 25-year-old Cameron Travis Lynn

Bonds for each of them was set at $50,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lopez, Raschke Baldwin and Lawrence remained in the Wichita County Jail. The other suspects have since bonded out.