The 2019 Congressional Baseball Game will be played Wednesday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. The tradition was first started in 1909 and has had different formats over the years, but mainly Republicans vs. Democrats.

Last year, the Democrats beat the Republicans 21 to 5, and they have won four out of the last five, and nine out of the last 10 games.

This year’s Republican team is being coached by Congressman Roger Williams from Texas' 25th Congressional District. He played collegiate baseball at TCU and minor league baseball for the Atlanta Braves.

Last year, Congressman Jodey Arrington (R- Lubbock) (pictured, above) played in his first Congressional Baseball Game. While wearing a Texas Tech uniform, Arrington pitched the seventh inning and gave up one run. He is expected to pitch again in Wednesday's game.

Congressman Mike Conaway (R- Midland) played first base in last year's game and over the past 10 years has played in nine games, hitting 2-for-5, for a .400 average. During last year's game, Conaway wore a Midland Rockhounds uniform. (A side note, Congressman Mac Thornberry (R- Clarendon) has not played in a Congressional Baseball Game over the past 10 years)

Republican Congressman Kevin Brady (R- The Woodlands) is the GOP's best player. Over the past decade he has played in 10 games, hitting for a .400 average with 5 RBI.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are expected to use Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond as the centerpiece of their team. He will be the Democrats starting pitcher and one of their best hitters. As a pitcher, Congressman Richmond has started eight games, thrown seven compete games (the Congressional Baseball Game is seven innings), has a 7-0 record, with a 2.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He has also hit for a .652 average with one home run and nine RBI in eight games.

This year's Congressional Baseball Game benefits a number of charities and will be televised on CSPAN-2 beginning at 5:45pm on Wednesday. According to WTOP News, last year's paid attendance was 16,115.

NOTE: Game stats compiled by The FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich