Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District Now Offering Pfizer Booster

Those who are eligible can now get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District.

In a press release, the Health District announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services advised vaccine providers to begin administering the booster to adults who met certain criteria.

Get our free mobile app

Even though the Pfizer vaccine provides lasting protection from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following individuals get the booster shot:

people aged 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their PfizerBioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their PfizerBioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

This only applies to the Pfizer vaccine and is not for those under the age of 18. The Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen vaccines have yet to be approved for a booster shot. It's important to note that the FDA has not authorized the mixing of vaccine brands.

Booster shots will be administered from 9 am – 4 pm Monday through Thursday and from 9 am – 1 pm on Friday. Schedule your appointment here.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.