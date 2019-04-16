Dr Pepper is Now Invading Cotton Candy and Some People are Not on Board

Dr Pepper lovers can now get their fix in cotton candy form.

Dr Pepper food is nothing new. Whataburger has a Dr Pepper shake , Dr Pepper baked beans are a thing, and I have seen Dr Pepper chicken at BBQ places in Texas. You throw Dr Pepper on anything here in Texas, people will buy it. So the latest food trend is...cotton candy.

Cotton Candy is just sugar, so why not add some Dr Pepper flavoring to the mix? Reviews are mixed on it right now. Some people say it tastes like the Dr Pepper Lipsmackers lip balm, which I don't think is a compliment. Amazon has it in a 3 pack on their website.

Some have seen it grocery stores throughout the country and Walmarts have it as well. If you see it around town, give it a try and let me know how it is.