Missy Shorey, First Dallas County Female Republican Party Chair, Dies
Multiple media outlets are reporting the death of Missy Shorey, the first woman to be elected to head the Dallas County Republican Party. According to a Facebook post from Shorey's husband, Marc Himelhoch:
It is with heavy heart that I must inform you that my beloved Missy Shorey passed unexpectedly last night to be with the Angels in Heaven. Words can not express how much she meant to me and so many of you. There will be two memorial services. One in Burnt Hills, NY on Wednesday May 1st and another in Dallas at a date TBD. More details to follow.
Shorey, 47, was reportedly considering a bid for Congress next year. She would have faced U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) for the Texas 32nd District seat.
According to the Texas Tribune, in a 2018 issue, D Magazine described Shorey's role as the Dallas County GOP leader as "the most impossible job in Dallas."