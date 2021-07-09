Enormous Beer Garden Coming To San Antonio This Fall

As if we needed another reason to visit the Alamo City, here ya go.

Camp 1604 should be opening sometime this fall on the Northwest side of San Antonio. Not only will this Texas sized facility feature a 4,000 square foot indoor bar, but there will also be an 8,000 square foot beer garden outside.

MySanAntonio reports that the new venue, being built by KPG Hospitality, was hoping to be open sometime this summer but weather delays has pushed that back to the fall.

Called Camp 1604 because it's located at 5535 Loop 1604 in San Antonio, the venue will focus on locally brewed beers and a few imports from Austin. They're also working on a deal with a food truck but that hasn't been inked yet. One way or another there should be something for you to munch on while you enjoy your cold brew.

Beers, food, shade trees, tables, camp chairs, sounds a lot like heaven to me.

jrobertblack / ThinkStock

The location puts Camp 1604 in the San Antonio Rim Crossing Entertainment District with Andretti Indoor Karting and Top Golf located nearby. Remember, don't drink and drive ... or drive ... as the case may be.

KPG Hospitality is also opening Kung Fu Saloon next door and that venue will share the outdoor beer garden area with Camp 1604.

San Antonio is a great place to go for a quick getaway and Camp 1604 sounds like the perfect addition to my list of things to visit on my next road trip vacation.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?