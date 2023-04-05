Watch: Motorcycle Stunt in Houston Goes Very Wrong

In case you’re wondering why I don’t have a daredevil bone in my body, this is why.

I’ve heard it said that it’s a matter of when, not if, you’re going to go down while riding a motorcycle. And the thing is, that applies to everyone who rides, not just those who engage in risky activities. So, you have to figure the probability of wrecking goes way up for the daredevils on two wheels.

And a couple of bikers in Houston learned that the hard way.

The below video shows two guys standing on the seats of their bikes on the freeway. One of the guys pops a wheelie, but loses his balance, sending him tumbling into the other guy, who just so happens to be facing backward. Of course, the two end up in a heap on the road, but they actually appear to be okay.

However, it gets worse from there.

The video then cuts to a clip of a bike without a rider going along the barrier on the right side of the freeway. The riderless bike then rear-ends another rider, knocking him off the bike.

We then get a slow-motion view of that guy as another rider passes by him – and it ain’t pretty. His lower leg appears to be snapped in half.

Even though we all know the risks associated with engaging in such tomfoolery, I still feel sorry for the guy. But the people commenting on the video on Twitter, not so much.

