Freedom Fest 2020 – How To Watch

If you've been wondering what Wichita Falls is doing for the 4th of July, wonder no more.

The City of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces for a big fireworks show on Independence Day and this year's theme is Get Your Wings Up. Normally we would all gather together on SAFB or at the MPEC but that's not a very good idea right now so the new plan is to have the fireworks display over Sheppard Air Force Base and we will park our cars along the road where we can spread out a bit and watch the show from there.

Since there's always a patriotic music presentation to go with the fireworks you can hear that on 102.3 The Bull, just turn your car radio up and you'll be able to hear it while you kick back in your lawn chair by the side of the road.

The fireworks display will be Saturday, July 4th, at 10:00 p.m.