Where to Get Freebies in Wichita Falls for National French Fries Day

Today is National French Fries Day, so let’s all indulge our love of that crispy, golden goodness.

I’m sure they exist, but I’ve never known anyone who didn’t like French fries. Hell, I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t absolutely love them.

And when it comes to fries, the debate is typically centered around who makes the best. For my money, it’s McDonald’s hands down, followed by Whataburger.

But with that being said, I like pretty much all of the choices out there. No, you won’t ever catch me turning down fries. But I do prefer thinner fries to thicker fries, such as steak fries.

The great thing about National (insert random food item) Day is that it always means you and I get freebies. And with a little help from People, I’ve put together the list of places here in Wichita Falls that are hooking it up for free today.

Burger King

Not to be bound to just one day of rewarding their loyal customers with free fries, Burger King is giving away a free order of fries with a purchase per week for the rest of 2022. Simply sign up as a Royal Perks member to get the hookup.

McDonald’s

Mickey D’s is giving everyone a free large order of fries on Wednesday, June 13, no purchase necessary. However, you have to have their app to qualify.

Sonic

Sonic isn’t just giving out free fries for National French Fries Day. The fast-food chain is going a step further by giving away a choice of medium fries or tots when customers make a purchase via the app on Wednesday, July 13.

Wendy’s

Customers can celebrate Nation French Fries Day all week long at Wendy’s. Guests can get a different fry freebie each day July 11-15 when making a purchase through the app.

