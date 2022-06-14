Your Guide to Father’s Day Food Freebies and Deals in Wichita Falls
It’s time again to celebrate good ol’ Dad.
Each year, we dads can look forward to a little bit of spoiling on the third Sunday in June. And if you’re going to be the one doing the spoiling, you’ve come to the right place.
If you’re anything like me, you’re looking to save money in any way possible. Just as Benjamin Franklin famously said, a penny saved is a penny earned. I try to live by that motto.
And in this day and age in which the cost of everything around us is rising, it’s more important than ever to put in the work to save yourself a little money.
Lucky for you, the folks at FreeBFinder and Living on the Cheap put in the work to compile lists of Father’s Day food freebies and discounts for 2022. And I combed through the list to gather all of the freebies and deals you can get right here in Wichita Falls.
Father's Day Freebies and Deals in Wichita Falls
Arby’s
Arby’s hooked up subscribers to their Arby’s Club Extra email list with a ‘coupon’ good for a free sandwich for dad.
Baskin Robbins
Use the coupon code GRILLMASTER to save $5 when you buy an ice cream cake. You must spend $35 or more to get the deal.
Chili’s
Purchase $50 worth of e-gift cards and get a free $10 e-bonus card.
IHOP
Get a $5 coupon toward your next visit when you purchase a $25 gift card in the restaurant.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden is offering take-home entrees for just $6.
Popeye’s
Through Father’s Day, get two pieces of bone-in chicken for a mere 59 cents.
Red Lobster
Buy a $50 gift card from Red Lobster and get a $10 bonus card.
Wendy’s
Throughout the month of June, get a premium sandwich for $1 when you purchase a premium sandwich at the regular price.