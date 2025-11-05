Could a hard freeze be coming to North Texas in the next few days? It’s possible, but unfortunately not probable.

Why I’m Rooting for the Cold (Just This Once)

I’m in a bit of a predicament this time of year. I’m not a fan of cold weather. I’m also not a fan of these seasonal allergies I suffer from, with ragweed being one of the worst. So, I’ve been sneezing like crazy here lately – even though I’ve been using my nasal spray. Don’t get me wrong, it helps, but ragweed pollen is a tough allergen.

If you know anything about ragweed, you know we need a hard freeze to kill it (a hard freeze is temperatures at or below 28°). So, I will gladly take a few hours of below-freezing temperatures to get rid of that pesky ragweed.

Forecast: North Texas Temperatures May Fall, But Not Enough

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, it’s not expected to get that cold here in Wichita Falls this coming Monday (November 10). While there is a very good chance that it will freeze here, we have about a 20% chance of a hard freeze.

So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. But if I were betting money, my money would be on ragweed sticking around for a bit longer. Better stock up on those allergy meds.

