Human Trafficking Arrests Made in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Police SWAT officers and the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in the 2600 block of 9 th Street, near the intersection of 9 th and Kemp.

According to police, Homeland Security investigators in Dallas received information about a ‘member of a prostitution ring’ that had moved to Wichita Falls and was reportedly living in the home where the raid took place.

In all, four individuals have been taken into custody on charges of human trafficking. The exact identities of those arrested are not known at this time.