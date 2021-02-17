Is Trump Back?

Get our free mobile app

After leaving the White House on January 20 and even during the impeachment trail, former President Donald Trump was pretty quite. He wasn't doing interviews and instead was working on his golf game.

But things seem to be changing this week. Yesterday, the former President issued a press release going after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In his press release, Trump took McConnell to task and told Republican lawmakers to stop following McConnell or else they would never win again according to POLITICO.

The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political “leaders” like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.

On Wednesday, Trump appeared on television to talk about the death of conservative icon Rush Limbaugh.

Could there be more appearances in the coming days and weeks by the former President? According to Axios, the Trump/MAGA brand will be all over the Conservative Political Action Conference next week.

the speaking list reads like a Trump administration roster. Mike Pompeo, Ben Carson and Sarah Huckabee Sanders and rising stars like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, are scheduled to appear.

The former president is a possible headliner himself. After all, the event once held in Washington and then suburban Maryland has now been wholly relocated to Florida, Trump's home and the new locus for conservative power brokers.

Those who have broken with Trump — whether Romney, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, or potential 2024 candidate Nikki Haley — are notable omissions at this point. CPAC is organized by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union. His wife, Mercedes, worked in Trump's communications shop, and Schlapp himself was in the news last month for receiving a six-figure payment trying to arrange presidential pardon for his client. The website for the annual meeting, which is projected to attract up to 18,000 people over four days, is replete with images of Trump at the presidential podium and his daughter Ivanka.

If this is Trump re-emerging from the golf course, I think the Republican base will be happy to have the former President back while the Republicans and Democrats in Washington will be worried.