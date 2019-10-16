It’s National Boss’s Day – And We’d Rather Work For A Robot

Did you do something nice for your Boss today? It is National Boss's Day, after all.

Then again, a new study shows that far more than half of us would rather be managed by a robot.

I love these studies, they're frequently pointless, but still fascinating. According to a story on prnewswire.com indicates that many of us would trust an AI robot over our boss. The numbers vary from country to country but a trend is clearly developing.

The most popular place for robot bosses is India with 89% preferring non-human supervision. Here in the United States 57% of us would rather deal with a robot than a person.

Things break down along gender lines too with more men (56%) than women (44%) turning to AI rather than a human supervisor for advice or direction.

You can access the whole study here.

What kind of gift are we supposed to give to a robot boss?