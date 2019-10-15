Texas Helped Make the World’s Largest Ball of Lint

Well, it's gone now since they set it on fire.

They have a world record for just about anything you could imagine. One of the strangest ones I have ever heard of is the World's Largest Ball of Lint. A company The Dryer Vent Wizard heard about this record and set out to break it. After all, they specialize in lint.

They're a company that comes to people's houses and cleans out their lint vents. Remember folks, keep up with cleaning out your lint traps after every dryer cycle. That stuff is highly flammable if left unattended. The Dryer Vent Wizard collected lint from over nine thousand communities for their giant lint ball.

It weighs 690 pounds. It was 19 feet, 6 inches in circumference, and 4 feet, 4 inches in height. Being able to participate in creating the world’s largest lint ball was an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Johnny Cowan, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of North San Antonio, in a press release.

After the record was attained, the ball was set on fire to show how quickly lint fire can spread. According to the National Fire Protection Association, thousands of dryer fires are sparked each year with dust, fiber or lint.