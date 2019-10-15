James Avery Unveils New Whataburger Charm for the Fry Lover in Your Life

Now you got some fries to go along with that shake.

Last October, jewelry designer James Avery unveiled their first-ever Whataburger charms. Last year we got a Whataburger Cup and the state of Texas with the Whataburger logo in the middle of it. Almost one year later, they're adding to their Whataburger collection. This time with an order of fries.

This charm costs $82 and is available now on the Whataburger website. Since we have fries and the cup, the next one has to be an actual Whataburger, right? We will see if October becomes a yearly tradition for new Whataburger charms from James Avery.