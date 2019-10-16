What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Parks & Recreation Department's Halloween in the Park, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Frankenstein, Kids' Night Out and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 17 - Sunday, October 20.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, October 17
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Friday, October 18
Obedience Training Club Agility Trial
Time: 8:00am-4:00pm
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
American Petty, a Tribute to Tom Petty
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Saturday, October 19
Obedience Training Club Agility Trial
Time: 8:00am-4:00pm
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Studio Saturday: All About Artists
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
I'm Down, Dog! Adoption + Donation Yoga Event
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Planner Meet-Up
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm
A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series
Time: 1:30-3:00pm
Weekend Workshops at the WFMA
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
Parks & Recreation Halloween in the Park
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Kids' Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Howl-O-Growl Fur-Raiser for P.E.T.S.
Time: 7:00-11:00pm | Price $35-$55
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 11:30pm-2:00am | Price: $20
Sunday, October 20
Obedience Training Club Agility Trial
Time: 8:00am-4:00pm
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Leather & Libations DIY Wallet Making Class
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $50
