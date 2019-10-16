What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Parks & Recreation Department's Halloween in the Park, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Frankenstein, Kids' Night Out and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 17 - Sunday, October 20.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 17

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Friday, October 18

Obedience Training Club Agility Trial

Time: 8:00am-4:00pm

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

American Petty, a Tribute to Tom Petty

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Saturday, October 19

Obedience Training Club Agility Trial

Time: 8:00am-4:00pm

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Studio Saturday: All About Artists

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

I'm Down, Dog! Adoption + Donation Yoga Event

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

Planner Meet-Up

Time: 11:00am-1:00pm

A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series

Time: 1:30-3:00pm

Weekend Workshops at the WFMA

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Parks & Recreation Halloween in the Park

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Kids' Night Out

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Howl-O-Growl Fur-Raiser for P.E.T.S.

Time: 7:00-11:00pm | Price $35-$55

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 11:30pm-2:00am | Price: $20

Sunday, October 20

Obedience Training Club Agility Trial

Time: 8:00am-4:00pm

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Leather & Libations DIY Wallet Making Class

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $50

