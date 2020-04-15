Lawton Woman Accused of Beating Disabled Father With a Bat

Her father claims she was high on methamphetamine and began attacking her.

Lawton police were called out to the 1800 block of Northwest Taft this past Friday night around midnight. Police met a man that claims his daughter had assaulted him. He claims that 22-year-old Morgan Goldman and him had been getting into arguments all day long. He says she was “acting very irate and possibly using methamphetamine,” the police affidavit states.

He claimed at one point Morgan scratched his face, then grabbed a baseball bat. She allegedly hit him in his leg and hip with the bat. Morgan's father's legs are prosthetic, but the arresting officer did notice scratch marks on the victim's face. When officers were trying to arrest Morgan, she punched one of them in the face.

Goldman is being held on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court July 9th for her preliminary hearing conference. She was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer as well as for misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse court records indicate. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.